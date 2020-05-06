CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.26.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $612,813.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,269,619.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,679 shares of company stock worth $1,341,371 in the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HSY opened at $131.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.04. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

