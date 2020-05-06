CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,532 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $159.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $190.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised Illinois Tool Works to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.64.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

