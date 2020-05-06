CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 3,084 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.06.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $390.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.35 and its 200 day moving average is $399.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

