CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 31,804 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,804 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,259,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Public Storage by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.12.

PSA stock opened at $179.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.