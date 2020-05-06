CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 8,763 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,029 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,763 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EOG opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $65.19.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Several research firms have commented on EOG. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

