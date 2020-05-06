CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Position in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 122,227 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.20% of SSR Mining worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $32,948,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in SSR Mining by 621.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,408,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,877 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SSR Mining by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,159,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,236,000 after purchasing an additional 649,960 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in SSR Mining by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after purchasing an additional 370,769 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 189,659 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SSR Mining Inc has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.95.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.81 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

