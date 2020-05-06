CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in KLA by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,566,000 after acquiring an additional 65,156 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in KLA by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $602,020.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,577 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $155.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.56.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

