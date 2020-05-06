Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,285 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,865 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.07% of Citizens Financial Group worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 68.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,096,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,630,000 after buying an additional 444,179 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 23,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 554.8% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 82,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 69,527 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 39.8% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 24,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 385.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 47,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

Shares of CFG opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.84. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 5,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 4,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,000 shares of company stock worth $558,630. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

