Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,859 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 11,988 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.87.

Shares of CTSH opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

