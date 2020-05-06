Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by South State Corp

South State Corp lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,985 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,292 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 27,977 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 17,150 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 42,690 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $35.14. The stock had a trading volume of 20,149,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,122,172. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.