Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Given a C$1,621.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) has been given a C$1,621.00 price objective by equities researchers at Pi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSU. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,600.00 to C$1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1,500.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,500.00 to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,500.00 to C$1,300.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

TSE:CSU traded up C$18.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1,389.25. 15,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,611. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,279.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1,334.09. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$1,076.34 and a one year high of C$1,524.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.41.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$11.85 by C($6.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 42.48 EPS for the current year.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

