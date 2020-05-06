Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 135,456 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 4,180.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,456 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 31,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 88,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,059,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,794,739,000 after buying an additional 184,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,435,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,379,000 after buying an additional 99,219 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $671,626.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,848 shares in the company, valued at $41,365,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $292,832.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,911 shares of company stock worth $2,035,287.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.87. 2,251,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.54. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

