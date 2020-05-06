Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 248,321 Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 248,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,447,000. Eli Lilly And Co comprises 4.0% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.64.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total transaction of $33,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,750,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,141,791.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.68. 1,964,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,470,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.72 and its 200 day moving average is $132.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

