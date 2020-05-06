Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCN traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.35. 386,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,259. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.