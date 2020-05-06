Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.85% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.48. 162,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,892. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03.

