Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $14.04 Million Investment in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,730 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,036,000. NetEase makes up approximately 1.6% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in NetEase by 47.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.00. The stock had a trading volume of 360,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,587. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.70. NetEase Inc has a 1 year low of $209.01 and a 1 year high of $367.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $326.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 30.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.76.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

