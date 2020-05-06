Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of LHC Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $750,712,000 after acquiring an additional 204,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $229,845,000 after acquiring an additional 461,754 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 672,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,652,000 after acquiring an additional 40,752 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,856,000 after acquiring an additional 45,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LHCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.45.

Shares of LHCG stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.99. The stock had a trading volume of 230,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,332. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $159.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.09 and its 200-day moving average is $133.39.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $531.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.57 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

