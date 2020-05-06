Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,474 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 293,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 23,277 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 47,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

BSCM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,730. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $23.76.

