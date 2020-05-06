Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,893 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.73. 858,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,693. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $612,813.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,679 shares of company stock worth $1,341,371 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.26.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

