Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 15,344 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,344 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Fastenal by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 7,618 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $285,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,091 shares of company stock valued at $851,604 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FAST traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.85. 5,284,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,502,142. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.57. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAST. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

