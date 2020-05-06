Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 5,974 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 1.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,077,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,553.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 450,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 423,424 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,808,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 210,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 144,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,511,000.

BSCQ traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.63. 65,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,495. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $21.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46.

