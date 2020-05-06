Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 9,060 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,060 shares during the quarter. RingCentral makes up 2.0% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of RingCentral worth $17,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 8.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 89.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in RingCentral by 1.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Dougherty & Co upped their price objective on RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $194.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.58.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.36, for a total transaction of $85,598.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total transaction of $1,241,987.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 166,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,321,308.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,617 shares of company stock worth $35,533,317 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG traded up $10.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.04. 1,215,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,281. RingCentral Inc has a 52 week low of $110.34 and a 52 week high of $256.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.02 and a 200-day moving average of $193.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.88 and a beta of 0.59.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

