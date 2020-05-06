Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 119,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,121,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Davita as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Davita during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Davita by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Davita during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Davita during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Davita during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

DVA stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,749. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16. Davita Inc has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.35. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of Davita stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $44,531.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $621,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,319 shares of company stock worth $2,284,345 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

