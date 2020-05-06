Cortex (CTXC) Price Hits $0.0904 on Exchanges

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $22.60 million and $7.74 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0904 or 0.00000979 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, Bithumb, BitForex and DDEX. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.22 or 0.02211558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00178981 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00065964 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00039028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain.

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, DragonEX, CoinBene, Ethfinex, BitForex, CoinTiger, DDEX, CoinEx, UEX, Bithumb, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

