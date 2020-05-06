Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Lessened by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.8% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after buying an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 545.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 386.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,825 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.