Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,892 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 59,816 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.8% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $90,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after purchasing an additional 102,456 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 545.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 386.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,825 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.89. 2,358,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $134.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

