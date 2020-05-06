Credit Suisse Group Cuts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $150.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.53% from the company’s previous close.

ITW has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.50.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,870. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $190.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.29 and its 200-day moving average is $169.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $650,506,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,080,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,810 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $130,411,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,132,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,349,000 after acquiring an additional 394,941 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,401,000 after acquiring an additional 241,441 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

