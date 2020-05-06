Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) to Underperform

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $54.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CINF. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of CINF traded down $5.88 on Wednesday, hitting $53.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.24. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $53.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.20). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,363,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,411,000 after purchasing an additional 259,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,094,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 987,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,797,000 after purchasing an additional 43,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

