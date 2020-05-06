Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Set at C$1.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) received a C$1.00 target price from analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 45.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPG. Raymond James set a C$1.25 price target on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.56.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:CPG traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.83. 4,480,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,938,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.00. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.30.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$752.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.