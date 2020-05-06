CryptoPing (PING) One Day Volume Hits $1,311.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $224,125.58 and approximately $1,311.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.08 or 0.02259746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00183485 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00066875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039802 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing launched on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech.

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

