Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,379 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 100,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 45,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 194,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 56,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 116,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,768,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,290,116. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

