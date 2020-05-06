DAO.Casino Market Capitalization Achieves $3.45 Million (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last week, DAO.Casino has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. DAO.Casino has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $160,297.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO.Casino token can currently be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001388 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,136.37 or 0.98941997 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino.

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

