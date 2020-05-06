Day & Ennis LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Day & Ennis LLC decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,701,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,255. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

