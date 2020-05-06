Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral”

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was downgraded by Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DCPH has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.07.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DCPH stock traded down $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $55.29. The company had a trading volume of 609,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,423. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.23. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.25.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $2,817,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $1,031,845.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,845.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,542 shares of company stock worth $6,438,890. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,599,000 after acquiring an additional 124,005 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.