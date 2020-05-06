Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG) vs. WPX Energy (OTCMKTS:WPX) Head-To-Head Review

Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG) and WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Deep Well Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPX Energy has a beta of 3.67, indicating that its share price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.3% of WPX Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 55.4% of Deep Well Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of WPX Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Deep Well Oil & Gas and WPX Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Well Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A WPX Energy 0 3 20 0 2.87

WPX Energy has a consensus target price of $13.04, indicating a potential upside of 130.11%. Given WPX Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WPX Energy is more favorable than Deep Well Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Deep Well Oil & Gas and WPX Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A -0.80% -0.78% WPX Energy 11.17% 3.09% 1.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Deep Well Oil & Gas and WPX Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A WPX Energy $2.29 billion 1.03 $256.00 million $0.33 17.17

WPX Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Well Oil & Gas.

Summary

WPX Energy beats Deep Well Oil & Gas on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deep Well Oil & Gas

Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent junior oil sands exploration and development company in Canada. The company is involved in exploring for, developing, producing, and selling crude oil. It has a 90% working interest in 6 oil sands leases; a 100% working interest in 1 oil sand lease; and a 25% working interest in 2 oil sands leases in the Peace River oil sands area of North Central Alberta, Canada. Its leases cover approximately 37,322 gross acres. The company was formerly known as Allied Devices Corporation and changed its name to Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. in September 2003. Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 479.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

