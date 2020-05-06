Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €31.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €31.00 ($36.05) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BOSS. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €42.06 ($48.90).

BOSS traded up €0.63 ($0.73) on Wednesday, hitting €23.55 ($27.38). 535,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.11 ($22.22) and a 52 week high of €65.18 ($75.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 7.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.94.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

