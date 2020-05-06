Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Stratec (ETR:SBS) a €97.00 Price Target

Stratec (ETR:SBS) has been assigned a €97.00 ($112.79) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Stratec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR SBS traded up €3.90 ($4.53) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €88.50 ($102.91). The company had a trading volume of 35,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18. Stratec has a 12 month low of €46.40 ($53.95) and a 12 month high of €93.00 ($108.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.65, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €78.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €68.89.

About Stratec

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

