Deutsche Bank Boosts TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $113.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $122.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.90.

Shares of BLD stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.70. The company had a trading volume of 387,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,809. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $125.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.31.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,223,358.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

