Deutsche Bank Cuts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $25.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $17.16. 3,218,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,591. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.31. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 63.94%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, COO Saumya Sutaria acquired 20,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Also, EVP Marie Quintana acquired 2,596 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $36,811.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $851,745. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,415,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 195,206 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $734,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $14,895,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

