Deutsche Bank Cuts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $47.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $44.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,391. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 18.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 271.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 95,290 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $869,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

