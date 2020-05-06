Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€31.00” Price Target for Software (ETR:SOW)

Software (ETR:SOW) has been given a €31.00 ($36.05) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SOW. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.08 ($37.30).

Shares of SOW stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €33.16 ($38.56). The stock had a trading volume of 53,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,805. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. Software has a one year low of €21.60 ($25.12) and a one year high of €35.03 ($40.73). The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 16.92.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

