Deutsche Bank Trims Trane (NYSE:TT) Target Price to $86.00

Trane (NYSE:TT) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TT. Bank of America cut shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trane in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.17.

TT traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,727. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.96. Trane has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Trane in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trane in the first quarter worth about $33,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Trane in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

