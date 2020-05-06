Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by South State Corp

South State Corp lessened its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Investec cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

DEO stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.78. The company had a trading volume of 546,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,740. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.60. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $176.22.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

