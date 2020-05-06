Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Given a €31.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) received a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €38.36 ($44.60).

ETR:DLG traded up €3.57 ($4.15) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €33.29 ($38.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,291. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of €17.12 ($19.91) and a fifty-two week high of €48.38 ($56.26). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €25.50 and its 200-day moving average is €37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.41.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

