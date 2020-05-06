Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Imperial Capital from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FANG. Citigroup raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.41.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,876,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,946. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $114.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -99.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,817,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,404,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $223,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $139,421,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,114,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $196,391,000 after purchasing an additional 938,718 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $780,121,000 after acquiring an additional 511,218 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

