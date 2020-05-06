DigitalNote Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $182,028.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00636636 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000830 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

