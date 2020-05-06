DIMCOIN Market Cap Achieves $474,524.97 (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 113.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last week, DIMCOIN has traded up 85.6% against the US dollar. DIMCOIN has a total market cap of $474,524.97 and approximately $12.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIMCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Cryptopia, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.46 or 0.02215145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00178642 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00065954 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00039060 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000172 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation. DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Coinbe, Exrates, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

