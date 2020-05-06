Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) Downgraded by Cfra

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00. Cfra’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.86. 9,368,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,357,587. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54. Discovery Communications has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Discovery Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,413,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,553,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,999,000 after buying an additional 4,175,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,253,000 after acquiring an additional 134,164 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,958,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,653,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,455,000 after acquiring an additional 198,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

