Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 494,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises 2.3% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.20% of Dollar General worth $74,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.77.

Dollar General stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.01. The stock had a trading volume of 113,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $116.15 and a 52 week high of $183.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

