Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Stake Increased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 82.3% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG stock opened at $174.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $116.15 and a 1 year high of $183.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cleveland Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.77.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.